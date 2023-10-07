Manchester United legend Roy Keane: “I wish I’d moved to Bayern Munich”

Most of you know who Roy Keane is. The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder was known for being temperamental, most notably injuring Alf-Inge Haaland (father of Manchester City striker Erling) in 2001. Keane recently opened up on a near move he made during his career. The destination? Bayern Munich!

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has expressed his regret at not joining Bayern when they were interested in him: “Yeah, [I was] very close, yeah. Wish I bloody had! I wish I’d gone abroad. A part of me is jealous when I see other lads now going abroad because it’s a great experience for a family and maybe, but again, I was really happy at United and content”. – The Overlap as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Imagine a midfield pairing of Keane and Stefan Effenberg with Oliver Kahn in net. Probably the most peaceful core of players there is.

Is Roy still Keane for a move now? Bayern are short of players in midfield.