Contract update: Expiring contracts & Bayern Munich’s extension strategy

It’s no secret that Bayern Munich has quite a few contracts set to expire in the near future. It remains to be seen whether the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sané will continue their career in Munich.

The renewal talks were obviously delayed with the sacking of sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić who was previously in charge of contracts, and the late appointment of Christoph Freund to that post. Many players (notably Davies & his agent) were reportedly bothered by the uncertainty surrounding the club for this matter, but as the board reaches stability once again, the contract talks should soon become a hot topic again.

Per Sport Bild, Freund will now be taking charge of all contract operations, and plans to evaluate year-by-year with veterans Eric Maxin Choupo-Moting, Manuel Neuer, and Thomas Müller — all of whom have expiring contracts by this season — as the club always has.

Bouna Sarr remains an exception as the club is reportedly planning to let the Senegalese’s contract run down and expire this upcoming summer.

Will they remain at the record champions or continue their career elsewhere? Is Freund up for the job? Let us know in the comments below!