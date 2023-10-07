 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel opens up about the amount of positions he has played — including some we’ve never heard about before

Cue the “we’ve found our new center back/goalkeeper/#6/right back” jokes

By Frank Mo
Preußen Münster v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: First Round Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Bayern Munich’s latest wonderkid, Mathys Tel, played in many different positions on his way to professional football. He started off as a defender before gradually being moved all the way up the pitch, to the striker he is today. But what if that is not quite the full story?

Speaking to CARRÉ, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, the former Stade Rennes wonderkid detailed the truly bizarre list of positions he played growing up. “I started playing football as a centre-back, after that I played as a No. 6. I played full-back at Clairefontaine, then they put me at CB, and on the weekends I played as a striker. Once I started taking part in preseason with the pros, I remained in the striker position.”

Center back, midfielder and full back. Tel alternated between these positions until about the age of 15, when he finally became a full time striker. You read that right, he has only played exclusively as a striker for about three years now. Who knows, maybe he could be a world class goalkeeper given a few years of practice.

Oh yeah, about that: “I pretty much played all positions in my youth, even as a goalkeeper,” Tel adds. If Bayern needs a replacement for Neuer in the near future, perhaps the answer is closer than some may think.

