Mathys Tel turned down Real Madrid to join Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have a true gem within their ranks in the form of Mathys Tel. The 18-year-old Frenchman was bought from Stade Rennais for €30 million in 2022 and since then, he has cemented a solid reputation with his latest knack for directly contributing to goals off the bench. Many clubs were after Tel but he narrowed it down to Bayern or La Liga giants Real Madrid, but the young guy opted to go to Bayern:

It’s true that many clubs were after me, but I was only focused on joining Bayern because I really appreciated their project and the people behind the project. – Carré as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

If you like what you see from Tel, he is only going to improve further. Considering he nearly went to Tottenham Hotspur during the crunch period of the Harry Kane negotiations, the 30-year-old England captain is instead mentoring Tel. Learning under an elite striker at the biggest club in the world, you simply couldn’t ask for more.