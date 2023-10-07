 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Harry Kane talks about Thomas Müller, aspirations at Bayern Munich and who he idolizes as a striker

Kane recognizes game.

SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Speaking to FCBayern.com, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane talked about Thomas Müller, calling him a fantastic guy who lives Bayern. No surprise there! He described Müller as someone who has a special hunger and wants everything: but at the same time very much enjoys what he does. Furthering his support for Mr. Bayern, he added that the pair share the same goals and will give everything to be successful with Bayern.

Interestingly, Kane also revealed that he is a big admirer of Bayern legend (and arguably greatest ever player) Gerd Müller, adding that he watches videos of der Bomber in an attempt to understand how he scored his goals, aspiring to follow in his footsteps.

Apparently, Kane is part of Müller Mafia too: not just Thomas, but Gerd as well.

