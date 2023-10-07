Harry Kane talks about Thomas Müller, aspirations at Bayern Munich and who he idolizes as a striker

Speaking to FCBayern.com, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane talked about Thomas Müller, calling him a fantastic guy who lives Bayern. No surprise there! He described Müller as someone who has a special hunger and wants everything: but at the same time very much enjoys what he does. Furthering his support for Mr. Bayern, he added that the pair share the same goals and will give everything to be successful with Bayern.

Interestingly, Kane also revealed that he is a big admirer of Bayern legend (and arguably greatest ever player) Gerd Müller, adding that he watches videos of der Bomber in an attempt to understand how he scored his goals, aspiring to follow in his footsteps.

Harry Kane says he watched Gerd Müller videos to study the way he scored his goals: "I wanted to find out what he was like and how he played. He was an incredible goalscorer and, from what I hear, an incredible person. It’s very special for me to follow in his footsteps."… pic.twitter.com/PAZq1OrqFj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 27, 2023

Apparently, Kane is part of Müller Mafia too: not just Thomas, but Gerd as well.

