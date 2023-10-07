Jamal Musiala working on his finishing through Bayern Munich coaching changes

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is always looking to improve.

Not content with 16 goals in all competitions last season, the 20-year-old footballing whiz kid has made finishing an area of focus in his training — and shared insights on how, through all of Bayern’s coaching shuffles in the past year, he has maintained continuity.

“Before the change of coach, I’ve always worked on my finishing with Dino Toppmöller,” Musiala said in a recent Bild interview, as captured by @iMiaSanMia . “The day before the game in Köln, I worked on that exact same move with assistant coach Anthony Barry. I want to keep working on it until things become natural and perfect in my head.”

The move he is referring to? It was Musiala’s dazzling pirouette-and-score in the 89th minute of Bayern’s 2-1 win over FC Köln on the final matchday of 2023/24, to confirm the Bavarians’ 11th straight Bundesliga title.

So it is: you play like you practice. If not for all the work that went into crafting that moment, Borussia Dortmund might well be the reigning German champions.