Official: Bayern Munich announces professional deal with Frans Krätzig

Bayern Munich announced on its website that it has reached an agreement for a professional contract with prized youngster Frans Krätzig:

FC Bayern have handed 20-year-old defender Frans Krätzig a professional contract valid until 30 June 2027. The Nuremberg native joined the German record champions’ youth set-up six years ago from the 1. FC Nürnberg academy and progressed from the FC Bayern Campus via the reserves to the senior team, for whom he made his Bundesliga debut in the 7-0 win over VfL Bochum at the end of September.

Krätzig was ecstatic over the move.

“This is an indescribable honour, I’m very proud. FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world. I’m grateful to everyone for the trust shown in me and the opportunity, and I will always try to give my best. This is just the starting point now. I have to keep working hard on myself,” Krätzig said.

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund was happy to lock up a talented prospect like Krätzig.

“We are very happy that Frans will now stay with us for at least another four years. He was one of the first talents to start at the then brand new FC Bayern Campus in 2017 - and proof of how consistent work pays off. Frans is a very intelligent young footballer, he has a strong left foot, can be deployed in several positions and is just a really good, positive guy. Players like him are a prime example of how to make it to senior level at FC Bayern at a young age. We’re looking forward to his next steps with us,” said Freund.

Similarly, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was pleased to see the youngster get a well-deserved deal.

“We are delighted that Frans Krätzig has signed his first professional contract with us. He’s a wonderful example of how we want to continue to develop talents at FC Bayern and ideally integrate them into our senior team. Due to his consistently good performances in the past few weeks and months, it was absolutely clear to us that we would like to tie him to FC Bayern in the long term.” Dreesen remarked.