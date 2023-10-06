Breaking: Julian Nagelsmann announced first German national team roster; five Bayern Munich players called up

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann certainly did not waste any time in shaking up the roster for his first German national team call sheet.

Nagelsmann named five Bayern Munich players to his squad — Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka — and added quite a few new names to the team.

It should also be noted that injuries to Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, among others likely helped pave the way for some new players to earn a call-up from Nagelsmann:

Seid ihr bereit?



Das ist unser Kader für die Spiele gegen die USA und Mexiko #dfbteam #USAGER #MEXGER pic.twitter.com/FxPC3MII4x — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) October 6, 2023

For comparison, this was Hansi Flick’s initial call-up list for the last international break — and Flick’s final games at the helm:

Hansi Flick's squad for the upcoming internationals pic.twitter.com/aZjUvvg4R5 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) August 31, 2023

Notable additions:

Mats Hummels, defender (Borussia Dortmund)

Chris Führich, attacker (VfB Stuttgart),

Kevin Behrens, attacker Union Berlin)

Robert Andrich, midfield (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bernd Leno, goalkeeper (Fulham FC)

Pascal Groß, midfield (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Notable omissions (not just from Flick’s final roster):

Nico Schlotterbeck, defense (Borussia Dortmund)

Emre Can, midfield/defense (Borussia Dortmund)

Karim Adeyemi, attacker (Borussia Dortmund)

Youssoufa Moukoko, attacker (Borussia Dortmund)

Felix Nmecha, midfielder (Borussia Dortmund)

Benjamin Henrichs, defender (RB Leipzig)

Thilo Kehrer, defender (West Ham)

Lukas Klostermann, defender (RB Leipzig)

David Raum (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Schade, attacker (Brentford)

There are certainly other players worthy of being noted as “omitted” for various reasons (injury, illness, performance, etc.). Who do you think deserved the call? Also, what do you think of the tea? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.