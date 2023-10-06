Breaking: Bayern Munich will NOT sign Jerome Boateng and this is why

Looks like we have some good news — according to Bild, Bayern Munich will not sign Jérôme Boateng as a free agent this season. The player was linked with a shock return to his former club after injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and other members of the backline, with Thomas Tuchel allegedly pushing hard for his inclusion. In the end, according to reports, Boateng’s ongoing court case ended up being the deciding factor.

This news will come as a relief to large sections of the club’s fanbase, including the ultras who had already planned a protest for the upcoming home game versus Freiburg were Boateng to be signed. Here’s how Bild explains the decision:

Boateng's open court case was the crucial factor in Bayern's decision. Matthijs de Ligt's expected return from injury after the international break also played a role in the decision not to sign Boateng [@cfbayern, @altobelli13, @linner_nicolas] https://t.co/cXPPBRytY8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 6, 2023

This decision will be a major blow to Boateng himself, who has been without a club since last summer after being let go by Lyon. He was training with Bayern for the past few days in a bid to convince the club to sign him, and alledgedly even turned down an offer from Everton to facilitate the move. Now that it’s apparently dead in the water, Boateng will have to seek employment elsewhere.

This decision is a relief in honestly more ways than one. If you want to know why Boateng would have been an absolute disaster signing for Bayern Munich, look no further than our podcast. Listen to us discuss it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!