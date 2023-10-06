Is former Bayern Munich stalwart Rafinha going to get a farewell game?

Bayern Munich fans remember fondly back to the last game of the 2018/19 season. Though the season itself was dour by Bayern’s astronomical standards, Robben and Ribery manage to finish their legendary stints at Bayern with a goal apiece against Eintracht Frankfurt (though this author will never forgive Kevin Trapp for preventing Robben’s 100th Bundesliga goal in the same game). What people don’t often remember is that Rafinha, the other long time Bayern stalwart set to leave at the end of the season, was unable to come off the bench, stuck to the sidelines in his farewell while Robbery took the limelight.

Bayern could be set to remedy this unfortunate happenstance, though. Speaking to ge (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) Rafinha spoke about the very real chance of getting a farewell game in Munich. “Rummenigge and the entire Bayern board opened the door for me to end my career there. For me it was a huge reward to hear that from Bayern Munich. I’m happy, of course it’s just one game, but it’s a possibility and I want to do it because I spent the majority of my career in Germany. I think that to crown my career, playing one more game for Bayern Munich wouldn’t be bad at all. It’s a desire that I have.”

It’s a phenomenal gesture from the board to a truly loyal former player of the club, yet also one that underlines Bayern’s consistent appreciation for noteworthy former players. Certainly, the former Genoa man seems dead set on making it happen.

“My last game will be there, I can say that.” One last farewell. One last hurrah. One last thank you from the Bayern fans. And this time, it will be the best thank you it can be. How wonderful would that be?