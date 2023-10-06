Trevoh Chalobah set for Chelsea exit, Bayern Munich could make move

Bayern Munich were close to signing Trevoh Chalobah on deadline day of the summer transfer window in Germany, but a move for the Chelsea defender fell through in the final hours along with the move of midfielder João Palhinha from Fulham.

Per TEAMtalk (as per @iMiaSanMia), Bayern and Thomas Tuchel could very well go back in for Chalobah this summer as the defender has been told by Chelsea that he can leave during the winter transfer window. He is a player that Tuchel knows well from his time as Chelsea manager and he rates the defender quite highly. It is no surprise that he was keen on bringing the 24-year old to Munich this summer after losing two right-backs.

The player himself is also open and interested in a move to Bayern from Chelsea and it is being suggested that the Stamford Bridge outfit would be asking for roughly €29m for Bayern to be able to sign him. Bayern only spent more on Harry Kane and Kim Min-jae in the summer transfer window, but the Rekordmeister could potentially have some leverage at the negotiating table since the defender has not played for Chelsea this season and his market value continues to gradually decrease.

After letting both Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić leave the club during the summer transfer window, Bayern’s depth at right back runs thin, with Noussair Mazraoui being the only natural right back in the squad, though Tuchel has used Konrad Laimer there on more than one occasion.

Back in the summer at the end of the transfer window, Bayern was trying to push for a loan option for Chalobah, but Chelsea was unwilling to budge in that regard, only wanting a permanent sale of the player. That is why an agreement was never reached despite the player being open to a move and reuniting with a previous manager of his. Now, it could very well happen this winter if everything goes right and Tuchel concretely pushes for the move to happen.