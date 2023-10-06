 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Could Raphäel Guerreiro make his first Bayern Munich start?

The ex-BVB defender has been working in to Bayern’s midfield.

RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Raphäel Guerreiro’s Bayern Munich tenure started off on uneven footing, with an injury recovery affecting the early part of his inaugural campaign with the Bavarians. A regular at Borussia Dortmund, Guerreiro has yet to find his place at Bayern, where Alphonso Davies is entrenched at left-back and Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich patrol the midfield.

However, the 29-year-old Portuguese star is working his way towards match fitness — and perhaps into head coach Thomas Tuchel’s plans:

Goretzka’s place in the XI has looked less secure in recent weeks. Omitted by now former Germany coach Hansi Flick for September’s international call-ups, Goretzka was also hauled off at half-time in Bayern’s recent 2-2 Bundesliga draw against RB Leipzig — with Guerreiro coming on in his stead and helping spark Bayern’s second half turnaround.

Konrad Laimer, nominally the main competition for Goretzka in central midfield, has been seeing time at right-back — which means Guerreiro might be the one in line to get his chance partnering Kimmich.

