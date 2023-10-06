 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich “leaning towards” bringing back Jérôme Boateng; fan protest planned

The 35-year-old former Bayern player has rejected an offer from a Premier League club in hopes of returning to Bavaria.

FC Bayern München Team Presentation Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s center-back transfer saga continues as the club explores the option to bring back Jérôme Boateng, who is facing a protracted legal odyssey over the alleged assault of his former partner.

As of Thursday, Bayern were reported to be “leaning towards” bringing back Boateng, now 35 and a free agent. The former Bayern star and German international has been training at the club and has impressed, per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg:

ℹ️ As reported this morning the Bayern bosses are leaning towards signing Jerome #Boateng. But there are still concerns.

➡️ Final decision is expected tomorrow➡️ He has made a good impression in training so far; bosses impressed about his fitness level.

However, the club is also considering the possibility of continuing until January with only three centre-backs.

The player also had an option to join English Premier League club Everton, but per TEAMtalk (via @iMiaSanMia), Boateng is holding out for a Bayern reunion.

Will that happen? A fan protest is reportedly in the works for this Saturday’s home game against SC Freiburg:

Whether that will be enough to sway the bosses remains to be seen. As it stands, Bayern have a dicey injury situation on their hands after a deadline day debacle where they failed to land the likes of Chelsea FC’s Trevoh Chalobah before the transfer window shut.

