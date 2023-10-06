Report: Bayern Munich “leaning towards” bringing back Jérôme Boateng; fan protest planned

Bayern Munich’s center-back transfer saga continues as the club explores the option to bring back Jérôme Boateng, who is facing a protracted legal odyssey over the alleged assault of his former partner.

As of Thursday, Bayern were reported to be “leaning towards” bringing back Boateng, now 35 and a free agent. The former Bayern star and German international has been training at the club and has impressed, per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg:

ℹ️ As reported this morning the Bayern bosses are leaning towards signing Jerome #Boateng. But there are still concerns. ➡️ Final decision is expected tomorrow➡️ He has made a good impression in training so far; bosses impressed about his fitness level. However, the club is also considering the possibility of continuing until January with only three centre-backs.

The player also had an option to join English Premier League club Everton, but per TEAMtalk (via @iMiaSanMia), Boateng is holding out for a Bayern reunion.

Will that happen? A fan protest is reportedly in the works for this Saturday’s home game against SC Freiburg:

If by Saturday the club didn't decide against signing Jérôme Boateng, Bayern fans are planning to protest during Sunday's game against Freiburg and roll out banners calling to stop the move. It remains to be seen whether that will make the club's bosses rethink their decision… pic.twitter.com/bBgmAwJDKp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 5, 2023

Whether that will be enough to sway the bosses remains to be seen. As it stands, Bayern have a dicey injury situation on their hands after a deadline day debacle where they failed to land the likes of Chelsea FC’s Trevoh Chalobah before the transfer window shut.