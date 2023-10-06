Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea in the mix for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies; Bayern eyeing Valencia youngster; Liverpool duo headed to Saudi Arabia?; Chelsea looking Dušan Vlahović and Alvaro Morata; Frans Krätzig praised again; and MORE!

Rumors have been floating for a few months now that Alphonso Davies could be on the fast track out of Bayern Munich.

With his contract negotiations at a standstill and his agent popping off intermittently about a potential move, Davies’ future in Germany is uncertain as ever.

With Real Madrid already considered a prime contender to get Davies, Chelsea FC and Manchester City are also getting ready for the transfer competition:

There’s been transfer rumours emerge this week involving both Chelsea and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, which is why it’s certainly worth looking back on previous comments from Ashley Cole. 90min claimed on Wednesday that Chelsea are being kept informed on Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies. The German heavyweights want their 22-year-old defender to sign a new contract with them, but he’s grabbing the attention of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City. Speaking in 2020 via The Mirror, Cole raved about Davies’ quality: “He’s so direct, he’s quick, he can go inside or outside. “I played against him in the MLS and, obviously, he couldn’t combine there with players of the quality Bayern have. Moving to Bayern was a big step, it was a huge risk going from somewhere he was comfortable to play with top stars, but he has just improved –his timing, his understanding, when to go in behind, when to drag people out of position. He has improved on his decision-making and, of course, his strength is his speed.”

With clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea in the mix, Davies is going to have his choice of destinations should he want to go. Will it happen?

The next few months will certainly give fans an indication of how things are progressing. The initial 90Min.com report also states the obvious — Bayern Munich wants to re-up its Canadian star, but it is unclear at this point how serious Davies is about leaving the club.

It sure seems like Liverpool FC is heading for a changing of the guard next summer. Thiago Alcantara and Mo Salah are two of the big names who could move on:

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara are among the top targets for the Saudi Pro League next summer.

As Bayern Munich heads into another international break, the Bavarians will face a stiff test from SC Freiburg, but also have the opportunity to quiet some of noise surrounding the team.

Thomas Tuchel has the fanbase at each other’s throats and while the team is winning, things are not as pretty as most would like. There are transfer rumors and A LOT to talk about with the squad. So, let’s get to it! Here is what we have on tape for this episode:

A preview of the Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg match where we take a look at the form of each team, the potential starting lineup for Bayern, and give a prediction on the match.

Discussing the uneasy feeling that Bayern Munich’s wins are covering for a lot of flaws with the team.

Bayern Munich is not getting the most out of Harry Kane...but why? Let’s talk about it.

Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, and Joshua Kimmich are just some of the names that have already been linked with a transfer away for next summer. Asr these just baseless rumors or is there a brewing problem on the squad?

Addressing those Jerome Boateng rumors.

Bayern Munich could be looking at another young midfielder — this time, Valencia’s Javi Guerra:

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra (20) is one of the players being watched by FC Bayern, although there’s nothing concrete at the moment.

Guerra profiles mostly as a No. 8 per Transfermarkt and could be a relatively cheap acquisition should Bayern Munich opt to go into that direction.

If Chelsea cann not get Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, it will push to get Atlético Madrid striker Alvaro Morata:

Chelsea are prepared to try and re-sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata if they fail to convince Juventus to part ways with Dušan Vlahović.

Bayern Munich once again came into a game completely unprepared and paid for it with a poor first half in which the team came to the dressing room behind on goals. Just like the last game however, Tuchel was bailed out by individual brilliance from the usual suspects.

After a pair of games that made it look like Thomas Tuchel knew what he was doing, we have been treated to a pair of games that have made it look like Tuchel has never managed a game of football in his life.

In this podcast, Rayyan goes over (rants about) the game and Bayern in detail.

A look at the starting XIs for the game.

The tactical decisions that Thomas Tuchel made.

The lack of any direction or ‘game plan’ for Tuchel.

A signature Cyler Meltdown™ over the state of Bayern.

Lothar Matthäus has seen Bayern Munich’s depth issues, but he does think that Thomas Tuchel can trust youngster Frans Krätzig.

“I saw him during pre-season in Asia, not just his goal against Liverpool back then. You can rely on some young players. You have to trust them, play them and talk to them. In the future, I would like to see young players integrated step by step,” Matthäus remarked.

Krätzig has certainly impressed and brought a spark to each game that he has entered. However, with Bayern Munich looking to add depth in January, the Krätzig’s potential role in the second half of the season could decrease.

VfB Stuttgart attacker Serhou Guirassy has gotten off to a red hot start for Die Schwaben and is now getting interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United:

A host of Premier League clubs including Tottenham and West Ham have taken an interest in a Stuttgart striker who is currently outscoring Harry Kane in the Bundesliga. Serhou Guirassy is hitting the radar of Premier League clubs following his early season goal-blitz in Germany. The Stuttgart striker is one of the most in-form front men in Europe after a return of 10 goals from six Bundesliga outings.

Compared to last week, Bayern Munich really gave us a lot to talk about this time round. Unfortunately, not a lot of it is good news. A 2-2 draw to RB Leipzig marks the third consecutive game where Thomas Tuchel has failed to win versus Marco Rose and his cans. In the meanwhile, the bosses have suddenly begun and almost finalized talks with Jerome Boateng, which is causing a variety of reactions from the fanbase. Meanwhile, Max Eberl was sacked by RBL and he’s rumored to be on his way to Bayern, while there’s also a game against Copenhagen in the Champions League this week.

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following: