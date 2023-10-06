Injury for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt worse than expected

The hits just keep on coming for Bayern Munich.

Earlier today, word dropped that Dayot Upamecano was still battling a pubic bone ailment that might keep him on the sidelines in another where there were more center-backs available.

With Tarek Buchmann still out, Bayern Munich’s depth at center-back is paper thin, so the news that Matthijs de Ligt could miss even more time with his knee injury is surely not music to the ears of either coach Thomas Tuchel or the fan base.

According to kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), De Ligt’s prognosis is now “a few weeks” rather than “a few days” as the initial reports indicated:

Matthijs de Ligt is set to miss Sunday’s game against Freiburg. The Dutchman is still struggling with pain after the knock he took to his knee and could be out for longer than expected. The official communication was ‘out for a few days’, now there’s talk of a ‘few weeks’. De Ligt is expected to be sidelined until at least after the international break.

De Ligt, who has somehow fallen out of favor under Tuchel, could have given the coach a chance to rest the ailing Upamecano if he was healthy, but De Ligt’s knee issues are likely deemed far worse than what his French teammate is dealing with.

Either way, that rumored move for Jerome Boateng could get closer to fruition given the state of the team’s center-back group.