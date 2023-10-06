 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Vote! Copenhagen 1 - 2 Bayern Munich: Community player ratings

A close call.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Copenhagen vs Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Bayern Munich continued their Champions League winning ways with a road win at Copenhagen, but the result was rather close for comfort. Between injuries, depth issues and nervy results, the Bavarians are creaking ever so slightly as the grind of English weeks begins to set in.

German outlet Bild gave an unsparing assessment of most of Bayern’s starters, including Harry Kane, who was not able to be as influential as expected. However, Kane did deftly deliver the hockey assist by nodding on a header to Thomas Müller, who supplied Mathys Tel’s late winner.

More concerning, perhaps, was the performance of Bayern’s defense and the amount of pressure they were able to be put under by the hosts.

For the second time in a row, though, Bayern fell behind and had to claw their way back. Only a superb last-second Sven Ulreich save spared this one from being a draw, too.

How did everyone do? Have your say in the poll below!

Vote! (view results)

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

  • You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.
  • It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!
  • If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

More From Bavarian Football Works

