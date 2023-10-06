Vote! Copenhagen 1 - 2 Bayern Munich: Community player ratings

Bayern Munich continued their Champions League winning ways with a road win at Copenhagen, but the result was rather close for comfort. Between injuries, depth issues and nervy results, the Bavarians are creaking ever so slightly as the grind of English weeks begins to set in.

German outlet Bild gave an unsparing assessment of most of Bayern’s starters, including Harry Kane, who was not able to be as influential as expected. However, Kane did deftly deliver the hockey assist by nodding on a header to Thomas Müller, who supplied Mathys Tel’s late winner.

More concerning, perhaps, was the performance of Bayern’s defense and the amount of pressure they were able to be put under by the hosts.

For the second time in a row, though, Bayern fell behind and had to claw their way back. Only a superb last-second Sven Ulreich save spared this one from being a draw, too.

