After some time away, former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is recharged for Germany

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has taken the helm for the German national team and indicated the process to accepting the position was smooth.

“The talks were extremely good, there was no reason to have to convince me. We have the goal of playing a very good European Championship. That is a great motivation and a challenge. There’s a nation behind us. We want to play a certain kind of football with an idea. We aim to play attractive football that appeals to people, not just in terms of the results,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for what Nagelsmann has been up to since his unexpected sacking at Bayern Munich, the 36-year-old has taken some time away from the game, but also built back up his desire to get involved.

“I had a few vacations and spent time with the family. I’m someone with drive and motivation who wants to have a job and work. I used the time to do some private stuff that you otherwise don’t have time for. I had conversations to analyze things that didn’t go well at FC Bayern. I want to improve and do things better,” Nagelsmann said.