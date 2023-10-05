Comeback King? Former Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels could get Germany call

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is about to shake up the German national team in a big way.

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels will make his return to the squad, but several recent mainstays will get dropped, while others will get passed over again:

Julian Nagelsmann is planning to bring Mats Hummels back to the national team. Hummels’ last appearance for Germany was at Euro 2021. Meanwhile, Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can and Karim Adeyemi will all be dropped by Nagelsmann for the next two games.

No word has come down on who else might get called, but it seems like there will be several new faces either called up or returning to the national team after an absence. With the EURO 2024 competition looming next season, Nagelsmann has very little room for error in figuring out which players will be able to work together for Germany to have any chance at winning hardware.

For Nagelsmann, Hummels is a player who might be able to help achieve that goal and is going to — at least — get an extended look in the coming days if the report is true.