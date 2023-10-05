Manuel Neuer could mark injury return for Bayern Munich after SC Freiburg match

It has been a much-anticipated injury return for Bayern Munich, but it finally looks like Manuel Neuer is set to mark his return to action for the Rekordmeister. He has been out of commission ever since last winter, when he sustained a serious leg injury on a ski trip after his duties with the German national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sven Ulreich has been standing in as his replacement this season while the club had bought Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach last winter to finish the remainder of the season for Bayern.

Per an update from kicker’s Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia), if everything goes according to plan for Bayern and Neuer, this weekend’s matchup against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga will be the last match that Neuer is unavailable for. He should be ready to go for Bundesliga match on October 21st at Mainz after the international break. It is during the international break that he will make his final preparations to be ready for the match against Mainz as his affected leg is not causing him any sort of discomfort by now.

Per Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Neuer also completed a 70-minute training session alongside Daniel Peretz at Säbener Straße while the rest of the squad had been given the day off. Per the update, there was no pain at all for Neuer as it looks like he is just about back to 100%, full fitness. Raphaël Guerreiro also put in a light session as he is pushing to try to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineups, especially after impressing in the 2-2 draw vs. RB Leipzig.

For Bayern, even if Neuer is ready to start against Mainz, Tuchel will have some decisions to make as far as what keepers he wants to play for each given match. Shortly after the Mainz match in the Bundesliga, they have Galatasaray in the Champions League and then Darmstadt before the second round DFB-Pokal match against FC Saarbrücken. The Pokal match could, in theory, be a chance for either Ulreich or Peretz to play.