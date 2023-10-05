Thomas Müller is poised to get a contract extension at Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller is still going for Bayern Munich. The 34-year-old demonstrated his evergreen form after his instant impact off the bench during Bayern’s tough 2-1 win away to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, setting up teenage sensation Mathys Tel for the winning goal in the 83rd minute. Most fans are worried about Müller’s reduced role under Thomas Tuchel, but they can breathe easier because Tommy might get a new deal:

Even though there are still no contract talks between Bayern and Thomas Müller’s agent, a renewal beyond 2024 would be very conceivable if the player maintains his current form. The people in charge and Thomas Tuchel are very happy with how Müller is presenting himself – on and off the pitch. – Sport1’s Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern should just give Müller a lifetime contract and make him coach at some point. Müller being anywhere but Bayern is something that one can’t comprehend.