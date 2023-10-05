 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Postgame Show has dropped! An analysis of Bayern Munich win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich want to sign Jerome Boateng so as not to upset Thomas Tuchel, who is a big advocate of the signing

Downward spiral incoming...

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich unexpectedly began a pursuit of former player Jerome Boateng, which was not received well by the fanbase. There were ramblings that Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was the man behind this move and it looks like it’s true and that the Rekordmeister might sign the 35-year-old ex-Manchester City defender so as to pacify Tuchel:

A decision is expected after the next training session:

BFW Analysis

Any empathy that one might feel for Tuchel, however remote, just vanished at the release of this report. Not only is he using the team improperly churning out mediocre results, but he is also actively pushing for a player who is past it and has too much luggage with him. Tuchel’s only saving grace right now is that Bayern signs players in the January transfer window because the 49-year-old is on extremely thin ice. Again, if Josip Stanišić was never loaned out or maybe if Bayern managed to get either Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea FC or Armel Bella-Kotchap from Southampton on deadline day, all of this would’ve never happened. The fact that the board are being “brown nosers” is also baffling.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works