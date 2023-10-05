Bayern Munich want to sign Jerome Boateng so as not to upset Thomas Tuchel, who is a big advocate of the signing

Bayern Munich unexpectedly began a pursuit of former player Jerome Boateng, which was not received well by the fanbase. There were ramblings that Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was the man behind this move and it looks like it’s true and that the Rekordmeister might sign the 35-year-old ex-Manchester City defender so as to pacify Tuchel:

Thomas Tuchel is the driving force behind the proposed move for Jérôme Boateng. After the failed deadline day transfers, the club's bosses are reluctant to upset Tuchel again - and signing Boateng would be a kind of compensation to help ease the situation. Final decision will be… pic.twitter.com/Qtf0dhZoXd — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 4, 2023

A decision is expected after the next training session:

Tomorrow is deadline day for Jérôme Boateng. The defender will train with the first team tomorrow morning and after that the club will make a decision on whether to give him a contract. Thomas Tuchel is pushing for the move to happen, while the bosses are much more skeptical due… pic.twitter.com/9pJATsXjJf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 5, 2023

BFW Analysis

Any empathy that one might feel for Tuchel, however remote, just vanished at the release of this report. Not only is he using the team improperly churning out mediocre results, but he is also actively pushing for a player who is past it and has too much luggage with him. Tuchel’s only saving grace right now is that Bayern signs players in the January transfer window because the 49-year-old is on extremely thin ice. Again, if Josip Stanišić was never loaned out or maybe if Bayern managed to get either Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea FC or Armel Bella-Kotchap from Southampton on deadline day, all of this would’ve never happened. The fact that the board are being “brown nosers” is also baffling.