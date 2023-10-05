Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 13 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg; Why Bayern’s wins don’t mean everything; Bayern’s recent transfer rumors; and MORE!

As Bayern Munich heads into another international break, the Bavarians will face a stiff test from SC Freiburg, but also have the opportunity to quiet some of noise surrounding the team.

Thomas Tuchel has the fanbase at each other’s throats and while the team is winning, things are not as pretty as most would like. There are transfer rumors and A LOT to talk about with the squad. So, let’s get to it! Here is what we have on tape for this episode:

A preview of the Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg match where we take a look at the form of each team, the potential starting lineup for Bayern, and give a prediction on the match.

Discussing the uneasy feeling that Bayern Munich’s wins are covering for a lot of flaws with the team.

Bayern Munich is not getting the most out of Harry Kane...but why? Let’s talk about it.

Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, and Joshua Kimmich are just some of the names that have already been linked with a transfer away for next summer. Asr these just baseless rumors or is there a brewing problem on the squad?

Addressing those Jerome Boateng rumors.

Make sure to check out our post-game coverage here on Bavarian Football Works and follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, @cyl3r, and more.