More injury worries as Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is revealed to be carrying a pubic bone “issue”

Another injury at center-back is the last thing Bayern needs.

By Frank Mo
FC Copenhagen vs Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Much was said about Bayern Munich’s lack of depth in midfield and at right back, but when all three senior center-backs in Matthjis De Ligt, Kim Min-jae, and Dayot Upamecano were injured for Bayern’s game against Preußen Münster and Bayern had to line up with no recognized center-back, alarm bells started to ring about Bayern’s depth in that area of the pitch as well.

This lack of depth has, according kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), forced the Frenchman to play through some pubic bone issues. For now, it seems Upamecano is still available for Bayern but failing to manage his game time could lead to the issues becoming a dangerous injury. Upamecano has played all possible 180 minutes in the Bundesliga and Champions League since the Münster game and is set to play the full 90 again at the weekend before the October international break is upon us.

Said international break might give Upamecano some relief, if national team coach Didier Deschamps is willing to let Upamecano stay at home to heal up. Considering France’s incredible, insane, mind blowing and absolutely unfair level of depth, France could easily do without Upamecano.

Bayern will certainly be hoping for this scenario, as the club simply cannot afford to have the injury get aggravated and consequently lose Upamecano for a while.

