The 2030 World Cup will be held in six countries across three continents

What has happened to the sport?

By R.I.P. London Teams
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay Officially Present Joint Candidacy For FIFA 2030 World Cup Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

The craziest news was released regarding the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup. Per The Athletic’s David Ornstein, FIFA has decided that six countries will host the 2030 edition of the tournament. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco were chosen as the original hosts of the 2030 World Cup, but then the international footballing body inserted Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to host the first three games in honor of the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930:

BFW Analysis

Hosting a World Cup in Europe (Spain and Portugal), Africa (Morocco), and South America (Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay) seems like the daftest (most absurd) idea there is. If FIFA wanted to honor the centenary of the inaugural tournament, they should not have entertained the idea of Spain, Portugal, and Morocco hosting the tournament in the first place.

It’s a real shame that one of the most prestigious football tournaments in the world is being overcomplicated for both fans and players. Derek Rae (@RaeComm) also shares the view that it should be held in South America only:

The report also mentioned that the 2034 edition of the World Cup could be held in Asia and/or Oceania. You know, I wouldn’t mind seeing the World Cup here in the Philippines.

What do you think of the worldwide World Cup? Are you in favor of this development or are you against it? Let us know in the comments!

Do also check out our sister site Stars and Stripes FC for their take on the matter: 2030 World Cup to take place in Europe, South America

