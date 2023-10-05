 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Postgame Show has dropped! An analysis of Bayern Munich win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich looking at Koen Casteels as Manuel Neuer’s replacement

Bayern seriously need to start planning for the long term

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are doing a Mr. Bean right now waiting for his man to come along, in this case Manuel Neuer who is working his way back to fitness. But what if Neuer doesn’t get back to his old level, will Sven Ulreich or Daniel Peretz take over permanently? Apparently not because the Bavarians are looking at soon-to-be free agent Koen Casteels from VfL Wolfsburg:

BFW Analysis

The Belgian will be 32 next year so it would make little sense to go for a goalkeeper with a shelf-life of around three years before the Rekordmeister begin yet another goalkeeper search. Honestly, Peretz has impressed in training and with Ulreich having shaky moments, it wouldn’t hurt to start the Israeli against lesser teams and give him chances against decent teams so that he could improve his game.

Then again, Bayern can also hope Alexander Nübel wants to stay at the club after he returns from his loan at VfB Stuttgart.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works