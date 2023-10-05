Bayern Munich looking at Koen Casteels as Manuel Neuer’s replacement

Bayern Munich are doing a Mr. Bean right now waiting for his man to come along, in this case Manuel Neuer who is working his way back to fitness. But what if Neuer doesn’t get back to his old level, will Sven Ulreich or Daniel Peretz take over permanently? Apparently not because the Bavarians are looking at soon-to-be free agent Koen Casteels from VfL Wolfsburg:

Bayern are keeping an eye on Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels (31). The Belgian international is under contract until 2024 and will leave as a free agent next summer after Wolfsburg secured the signing of Copenhagen's Kamil Grabara as a replacement. Casteels would be Bayern's… pic.twitter.com/VvOT5bYfWc — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 4, 2023

BFW Analysis

The Belgian will be 32 next year so it would make little sense to go for a goalkeeper with a shelf-life of around three years before the Rekordmeister begin yet another goalkeeper search. Honestly, Peretz has impressed in training and with Ulreich having shaky moments, it wouldn’t hurt to start the Israeli against lesser teams and give him chances against decent teams so that he could improve his game.

Then again, Bayern can also hope Alexander Nübel wants to stay at the club after he returns from his loan at VfB Stuttgart.