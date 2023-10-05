FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski says Harry Kane was “good solution” for Bayern Munich, eager to see how it all plays out

In an interview with Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich star and current FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski commented on the German Rekordmeister’s recent acquisition of Harry Kane.

After a season without a true striker to lead the attack, Lewandowski was happy to see his old club get a true star for the position.

“He’s a great striker - a very good solution for Bayern. Bayern spent very big on Harry, it’s a new dimension. The first year will certainly not be easy for him, because the change is big. Harry needs time to understand Bayern. That’s a challenge. He joined Bayern at the age of 30, I moved there at 25. He’s more mature and has a lot of experience,” Lewandowski said. “On the other hand, I already knew the Bundesliga back then. But Harry is one of the best strikers in the world. He will help the club, even though there will be difficult phases.”

Lewandowski also thinks that Kane has a chance to break his Bundesliga record of 41 goals if things break right under Thomas Tuchel.

“When I look back at my record, I scored the 41 goals in only 29 games. That was insane. Today it sounds even crazier that I think to myself: how did I do it? The Bundesliga is not an easy league. It wouldn’t be fair to demand this record from Harry Kane. He has to get used to a new culture, new league, new language,” said Lewandowski. “I scored 17 Bundesliga goals in my first season at Bayern. Harry is more experienced than I was back then - he could score more. But that depends on how good things under Thomas Tuchel are going. But of course I’m crossing my fingers for him.”

Funny enough, the two world class strikers have only had a few chance meetings — aside of competitions on the pitch.

“We met not only on the football pitch, but also once on holiday in Mallorca. It was very relaxed and we got on well together. We already knew each other well through our old partnership with Nike,” Lewandowski said.