Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid want Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané; Bayern, Liverpool eyeing Brazilian phenom; Arsenal eyeing Manchester City star; Bayern tapping into MLS pipeline?; Transfer update on PSG’s Kylian Mbappé; and MORE!

FC Barcelona and Real madrid are both still interested in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané:

German news outlet BILD (h/t SPORT) has reported that Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is now attracting interest from Barcelona. The outlet also mentions that Real Madrid also happens to be equally interested in the former Manchester City forward. Sane’s ongoing deal with Bayern runs until 2025 and it is said that he could be on his way out at the end of the ongoing season as Bayern may consider selling him if he doesn’t extend his contract. Sane is someone who is highly regarded by the coaching staff at Barcelona. His name was been under consideration during the past summer as well as the one before that, although Barça refrained from making any moves due to financial constraints. As of today, though, Barcelona are only monitoring his situation as they maintain an excellent relationship with his agent, who also represents Marcos Alonso. However, there have been no concrete developments in this regard.

Sané is having a dynamic season and will surely have options should he want to move on next summer, but it would seem unlikely that Bayern Munich would want one of its biggest stars to leave.

With a contract through 2025, next summer would be the time for the Germany international to re-up his deal or be sold. Certainly, it seems like the 27-year-old would be inclined to sign an extension, but there is still a lot of time left in this season — leaving an open door for what Sané will determine is the next step for his future.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC are reportedly going to battle on Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo:

Liverpool are eyeing a move for young Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo, according to a report from 90min. The Sao Paulo centre-back is one of the emerging talents in Brazil after breaking into the senior team at the club level in 2022. He has become a key player for his club and featured in the Copa do Brasil final clash against Flamengo. 90min claims that due to his burgeoning progress, he is already being scouted by top clubs in Europe, including the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Wolves made an attempt to sign him in the summer transfer window, but eventually, they went for Santiago Bueno. The Reds have watched Beraldo on several occasions this season. Liverpool are looking at a number of defenders who could become a perfect long-term replacement for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, and Beraldo is one of them.

Bayern Munich once again came into a game completely unprepared and paid for it with a poor first half in which the team came to the dressing room behind on goals. Just like the last game however, Tuchel was bailed out by individual brilliance from the usual suspects.

After a pair of games that made it look like Thomas Tuchel knew what he was doing, we have been treated to a pair of games that have made it look like Tuchel has never managed a game of football in his life.

In this podcast, Rayyan goes over (rants about) the game and Bayern in detail.

A look at the starting XIs for the game.

The tactical decisions that Thomas Tuchel made.

The lack of any direction or ‘game plan’ for Tuchel.

A signature Cyler Meltdown™ over the state of Bayern.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé might leave the club...or might not. It is impossible to tell these days:

Real Madrid scouts will take a look at Alexander Isak during Newcastle’s Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday. Bruno Guimaraes and Kylian Mbappé will also be monitored.

However, Le10Sport is reporting that a PSG acquisition of Bernardo Silva could be enough to convince Mbappé to stay put:

Mbappé could be tempted to stay at PSG if they are able to finally acquire Bernardo Silva from Manchester City next summer.

Related Bayern Munich looking to splash the cash in January as squad is reduced to bare bones

Arsenal FC — who just inked Declan Rice over the summer — might be looking to bring in Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips:

Arsenal could turn to Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips if they part ways with Jorginho during the January transfer window.

Compared to last week, Bayern Munich really gave us a lot to talk about this time round. Unfortunately, not a lot of it is good news. A 2-2 draw to RB Leipzig marks the third consecutive game where Thomas Tuchel has failed to win versus Marco Rose and his cans. In the meanwhile, the bosses have suddenly begun and almost finalized talks with Jerome Boateng, which is causing a variety of reactions from the fanbase. Meanwhile, Max Eberl was sacked by RBL and he’s rumored to be on his way to Bayern, while there’s also a game against Copenhagen in the Champions League this week.

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following:

Why does Thomas Tuchel seem incapable of beating the better teams that he faces?

Understanding why Tuchel dislikes giving certain players like Thomas Muller, Noussair Mazraoui, and Matthijs de Ligt playing time.

The entire problem with Tuchel’s philosophy with the squad.

An in-depth look at the controversy surrounding the Jerome Boateng transfer — why this move would be a complete travesty.

Is Max Eberl the next board member at Bayern Munich?

How might Christoph Freund and Eberl get along?

A quick preview of the Champions League game versus Copenhagen and what we can expect.

Bayern Munich could be taking a close look at New York Red Bull prospect Julian Hall:

Bayern are among several European top clubs tracking 15-year-old American winger Julian Hall, who last week became the second-youngest player ever to play in MLS when making his debut for New York Red Bulls. NYRB are expected to put up a fight to keep Hall and can offer him a pathway to Europe in their multi-club model, through RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Yeah...this is pretty good: