Bavarian Loan Works: Schenk shows out against Bayern in Pokal, Stanišić and Nübel leap frog Bayern in standings

Bayern Munich loanees were very busy this week. Nübel kept a clean sheet against Köln and now both Stuttgart and Leverkusen are above Bayern in the Bundesliga standings. Tillman is finally getting consistent playing time with PSV — he even got a goal and an assist. Perhaps the best story was Johannes Schenk playing against Bayern in the Pokal match this week. He stood out, even though Bayern walked away with a 4-0 win. There was also a smattering of other goals and assists throughout the leagues and another loanee facing Bayern.

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel started between the sticks for Stuttgart on Saturday on the road to 1. FC Köln. He saved five out of five shots on goal that he faced and helped his team onto a 2-0 win. This is five wins in a row for Stuttgart, which have propelled them above Nübel’s parent club and into 2nd place.

Stuttgart will host Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić was on the bench for most of the match, only coming on in the 86th minute with his team already up 3-0 on the road to Mainz. He didn’t record any stat of significance. The match ended at that 3-0 score and Leverkusen jumped to the top of the table.

Leverkusen will travel to Norway to face Molde in the Europa League on Thursday. They will then host Köln on Sunday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman came off the bench in a mid-week game against Go Ahead Eagles. His team was already up 3-0, but that didn’t stop him from getting two shots off almost immediately. Unfortunately, one was over the bar and one was blocked. PSV went onto win 3-0.

Tillman finally had his breakout match on Saturday against FC Volendam. He earned his first start for the club and played the full 90 minutes. With his team up 1-0 right after halftime, Tillman tallied his first assist on what would become the game-winning goal. After PSV conceded a goal to make it 2-1, Tillman shut the door with a stoppage time goal. With six points this week, PSV charges to the top of the Eredivisie table.

Eindhoven will host Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday. They will also travel to face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidovic – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidovic started for Zagreb on the road against Hajduk Split and played 61 minutes. He had two shots — one blocked and one that required a save. He also created a chance for his team to score. Zagreb went down 1-0 shortly before Vidovic was subbed off and went on to lose by that mark.

Zagreb is also in European competition this week. They will travel to Serbia to take on Ballkani on Thursday in the Conference League. Zagreb will return to league action on Sunday when they host NK Istra 1961.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic was on the bench for Frosinone’s 1-1 draw at home against Fiorentina on Thursday. However, the 17-year-old got into the match on the road at Roma. He didn’t come into the match until the 85th minute, shortly after his team went down 2-0. He was not able to contribute anything meaningful into the match during his time on the field and the match ended 2-0.

Frosinone will be back home to face Helles Verona on Sunday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started the match on the bench, but came in in the 68th minute. In 22 minutes he was not able to contribute much to the game. He only had ten touches and completed just two of five passes. He also had a couple of defensive actions. Elversberg would draw 1-1 to Greuther Fürth.

Elversberg will travel north to face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk finally got his chance to play for Münster and it could not have come at a better time: a cup game at home against his parent club! Reports say it was only due to the first-string goalie getting hurt. Although he conceded four goals, he played very well! He saved five shots on goal and made some great decisions. It was great to see him come together after the match with his Bayern teammates. They all seemed happy to see him, especially the younger players like Franz Krätzig, who both scored on Schenk and then traded shirts with after the match.

Schenk found himself back on the bench for Münster’s return to league play, where they drew 0-0 on the road against MSV Duisburg.

SC Preußen Münster will host Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday and then will be on the road to Hallescher FC on Sunday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Harold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench but did not make it onto the bench for Magdeburg’s 1-0 road loss against 1. FC Nürnberg.

Magdeburg will take on David Harold and Karlsruher SC on Saturday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee also went 90 minutes against a Bundesliga team in the DFB-Pokal. He had two shots — one that missed wide and one that required a save. He also completed 93% of his passes. He also tried to help out on defense by dropping back to collect eight recoveries and an interception. Unfortunately, Lee’s contributions weren’t enough and Leipzig would eliminate Wiesbaden with a score of 3-2.

Lee’s performance fell off in the league match on the road to Hannover 96. He only had 20 touches and did not get a shot off or create any chances for his teammates to score. He was pulled off at halftime and his team lost 2-0.

Wiesbaden will host Hamburger SV on Saturday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi came into the match in the 58th minute when his team was down 2-0. Shortly afterwards, they would concede another goal. Kabadayi was busy on the field on both sides of the ball, trying to help his team score and stop Paderborn from scoring more. It all came to fruition deep into stoppage time when Kabadayi scored a late consolation goal to make it a 3-1 final. This was his first goal for Kabadayi at Schalke.

Schalke 04 will host Hertha BSC on Sunday.

David Harold – Karlsruher SC

Harold came into the match at halftime when KSC was already down 2-0 at home against Holstein Kiel. He had 42 touches in the second half and completed 83% of his passes. He had three recoveries to help on the defensive side. Harold stopped the bleeding, but KSC would still lose 2-0.

Karlsruher SC will host Jamie Lawrence’s Magdeburg on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan from the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was not in the gameday squad for Ulm’s 4-0 loss on the road against Ingolstadt.

Ulm will host 1860 Munich on Tuesday and then will travel to face Sandhausen on Friday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer was on the bench for Homburg’s 2-1 loss away to SGV Freiburg as the backup keeper, but did not get called into action.

Homburg will travel to face Balingen on Tuesday and then will host Kickers Offenbach on Saturday.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Good news is Lustenau finally got a win this week, but the bad news: it wasn’t in league play. Even better news, though, Rhein got on the score sheet with a penalty goal that would go onto be the winner. Lustenau advanced to the third round of the Austrian Cup with the 3-2 win at First Vienna FC.

Lustenau then hosted Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday. Rhein started and played the full 90 minutes. Lustenau were blown out 4-0, but they will not Rhein tried to get his team on the board. He had seven passes into the final third. He also created two chances for his teammates to score. On defense, he also had seven recoveries.

Lustenau will host Rapid Wien on Saturday.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner started for Hartberg’s Cup game against Admira, but only played 62 minutes. The match went to extra time before Hartberg won it late in extra time to move onto the next round.

Brückner was on the bench for Sunday’s league game against Altach, but did not make it onto the pitch for the 0-0 draw.

Hartberg will host WSG Tirol on Saturday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are three players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, and Benjamin Dibrani.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not in the matchday squad for Admira’s Cup game against Hartberg — where they were eliminated by Brückner’s Hartberg.

Parkadze was also not on the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw on the road against Kapfenberger SV in league play.

Admira will travel to face FC Liefering — RB Salzburg’s feeder team — on Sunday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the matchday squad for Ried’s Cup match — where they lost 2-1 to Wolfsberger. He was also absent from their 5-0 win against SV Horn.

Ried will travel to play Amstetten on Friday.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani finally got his first start for Bregenz in a match against Florisdorfer AC. He only played one half in the midfield, but in that time recorded both an assist — on what would be the game-winning goal — and a yellow card. Bregenz would hold on to win 2-1 on the road.

Bregenz — in second place — will travel to face top-of-the-table Grazer AK on Saturday.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek missed both matches last week, still listed on the injury report with a muscle injury. St. Gallen beat Young Boys 2-1 on Wednesday at home and lost 1-0 on Sunday on the road to Yverdon.

St. Gallen will host FC Stade Lussanne-Ouchy on Saturday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was on the bench for Wigan’s 2-1 home loss to Portsmouth, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Wigan plays two away league matches this week: Tuesday at Burton Albion and Saturday at Stevenage.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn started and played 90 minutes for Queen’s Park against Dundee United. You would think that a first-minute goal could have halted Queen’s Park’s bad skid, but that was not the case. Hepburn — nor his teammates — were able to get anymore goals or keep Dundee of the board. Dundee were level 1-1 at halftime and then ran away in the second half to win it 4-1.

Queen’s Park will host bottom-of-the-table Greenrock Morton on Saturday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad started for Leverkusen at home against Nürnberg. She helped keep the shutout with with three clearances, one interception, and six recoveries. She also completed 98% of her passes in 46 touches. She was subbed off in the 68th minute with Leverkusen up 5-0.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir — just like Bragstad — started and played 68 minutes. She had five total shots — two blocked, one saved, and two goals! Her two goals were only outdone by teammate, Nikola Karczewska — who is incidentally also on loan from Tottenham — and her three goals. It was a great day from both Bayern loanees, helping Leverkusen win 6-0.

Leverkusen will travel to face Hoffenheim on Monday, October 9.

Natalia Padilla Bidas – 1. FC Köln

Padilla Bidas followed up her start and goal against Greece with another start for Poland against Ukraine. She did not score, nor get an assist, but her national team went on to win 2-1.

She came back to Germany to not only start against her parent club in Munich, but played the full 90 minutes. She had a shot and created a chance for her team to score, but Köln still fell 2-0 in Bayern’s home-opener.

Köln will host MSV Duisburg on Saturday.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger was not in the matchday squad for RB Leipzig’s home-opener. Leipzig beat SGS Essen 3-2.

RB Leipzig will travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.