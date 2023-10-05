Vote! RB Leipzig 2 - 2 Bayern Munich: Community player ratings

Better late than never?

Bayern Munich’s center-backs are back, and so is the community ratings poll, albeit a few days and matches late for the Bavarians’ 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig last Saturday.

Leipzig hit the visitors with two rapid-fire first half goals to build what seemed to be an insurmountable 2-0 half-time lead. But Thomas Tuchel’s substitutions helped pave the way for a ferocious comeback — punctuated by a scintillating goal on the counter by Leroy Sané.

The result, though, means Bayern have two draws already on the year — and they sit third in the Bundesliga after six matchdays, level on points with Borussia Dortmund and trailing Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

Here is how German outlet Bild rated the performances; have your say below the jump:

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.