Bayern Munich Frauen 2 - 0 Köln: First Bundesliga win

Bayern Munich have notched their first Frauen-Bundesliga win of the season with a tidy 2-0 win over Köln on Monday.

Giulia Gwinn got things going at the very end of the first half, with a looping cross from the right wing that found Pernille Harder, who ghosted behind a defender to head it down at the far post. The attacker is enjoying a fast start to life in Germany after signing this summer from Chelsea FC.

In the 57th minute, Georgia Stanway split the entire Köln defense with an incredible through-ball that played in Linda Dallmann 1-on-1 with the keeper. Dallmann’s composed finish was the concluding goal, though it was not the last of Bayern’s chances.

The Bavarians totally dominated the match, and Köln keeper Jasmin Pal was called on time and time again to make exceptional saves and keep the game from getting out of hand.

Catch the full match replay, courtesy of DAZN, or just the highlights below:

Bayern endured a potentially serious injury however, to substitute Sydney Lohmann, who was forced off just minutes after coming on. Lohmann ended up on crutches after an apparent ankle injury that required extended on-field treatment.

The Frauen continue their season on October 8th on the road at SGS Essen.