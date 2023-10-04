Why Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich was named as Man of the Match

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich was a awarded the Man of the Match by UEFA’s technical panel in a move that left some fans puzzled.

To explain why Kimmich got the nod, UEFA released the following explanation (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

UEFA’s technical panel on naming Kimmich player of the match: “He was integral in starting Bayern’s attacking build-up, displaying excellent skill and being involved in clever play. He was also key in the midfield screen just in front of the Bayern defense.”

A dive into the statistics might have driven the decision is below (per SofaScore.com):

Minutes:90

Touches: 75

Passing accuracy: 55/61 (90%)

Key passes: 2

Crossing accuracy: 0% (0/4)

Long balls accuracy: 89% (8/9)

Big chances created: 1

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 1

Shots blocked: 1

Ground duels won: 42% (3/7)

Aerial duels win: 50% (1/2)

Possession lost: 10

Fouls: 1

Was fouled: 0

Clearances: 1

Blocked shots: 0

Interceptions: 1

Tackles: 3

Dribbled past: 4

So...what do you say — deserving or not? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

