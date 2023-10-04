Why Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich was named as Man of the Match

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich was a awarded the Man of the Match by UEFA’s technical panel in a move that left some fans puzzled.
To explain why Kimmich got the nod, UEFA released the following explanation (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):
UEFA’s technical panel on naming Kimmich player of the match: “He was integral in starting Bayern’s attacking build-up, displaying excellent skill and being involved in clever play. He was also key in the midfield screen just in front of the Bayern defense.”
A dive into the statistics might have driven the decision is below (per SofaScore.com):
- Minutes:90
- Touches: 75
- Passing accuracy: 55/61 (90%)
- Key passes: 2
- Crossing accuracy: 0% (0/4)
- Long balls accuracy: 89% (8/9)
- Big chances created: 1
- Shots on target: 1
- Shots off target: 1
- Shots blocked: 1
- Ground duels won: 42% (3/7)
- Aerial duels win: 50% (1/2)
- Possession lost: 10
- Fouls: 1
- Was fouled: 0
- Clearances: 1
- Blocked shots: 0
- Interceptions: 1
- Tackles: 3
- Dribbled past: 4
So...what do you say — deserving or not? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!
