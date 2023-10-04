 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Postgame Show has dropped! An analysis of Bayern Munich win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League!

Filed under:

Why Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich was named as Man of the Match

If you wanted an explanation...well, you got it.

By CSmith1919
/ new
F.C. Copenhagen v FC Bayern München: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich was a awarded the Man of the Match by UEFA’s technical panel in a move that left some fans puzzled.

To explain why Kimmich got the nod, UEFA released the following explanation (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

UEFA’s technical panel on naming Kimmich player of the match: “He was integral in starting Bayern’s attacking build-up, displaying excellent skill and being involved in clever play. He was also key in the midfield screen just in front of the Bayern defense.”

A dive into the statistics might have driven the decision is below (per SofaScore.com):

  • Minutes:90
  • Touches: 75
  • Passing accuracy: 55/61 (90%)
  • Key passes: 2
  • Crossing accuracy: 0% (0/4)
  • Long balls accuracy: 89% (8/9)
  • Big chances created: 1
  • Shots on target: 1
  • Shots off target: 1
  • Shots blocked: 1
  • Ground duels won: 42% (3/7)
  • Aerial duels win: 50% (1/2)
  • Possession lost: 10
  • Fouls: 1
  • Was fouled: 0
  • Clearances: 1
  • Blocked shots: 0
  • Interceptions: 1
  • Tackles: 3
  • Dribbled past: 4

So...what do you say — deserving or not? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich's 2-1 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League? Check out our Postgame Show on Spotify or below:

