Bench boys bromance? Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Mathys Tel enjoy sub partnership

There was not a whole to love about Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over FC Copenhagen.

A choppy attack, an unbalanced midfield, and an unorganized defense marred what many thought would be a romp in Denmark. However, when Bayern Munich needed a play to be made, the reserve duo of Thomas Müller and Mathys Tel rose to the occasion to save Thomas Tuchel the wrath of social media (well, mostly), as they combined for a late goal to secure the win.

From there, it has been all bro-hugs and social media bonding for the twosome. First, there was Tel’s Instagram post praising Müller:

Mathys Tel on IG ♥️ pic.twitter.com/o8dgB0KliW — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 3, 2023

Then, there was Müller’s response...in a way that only he can communicate:

Finally, Müller spoke to Sky Sport about Tel and noted that it might be okay that Tel does not always see an open teammate.

“You can see that he wants to score goals. That’s also a great quality. But when you really want to score goals, sometimes you have to keep your head down,” Müller said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When we remember Arjen Robben, we sometimes thought, okay, now he should have seen the man next to him. But Arjen was so focused on the goal — and that gave him a lot of goals. Mathys should continue to do his thing and look for many shots with his finishing quality.”

