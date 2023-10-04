Bayern Munich looking to splash the cash in January as squad is reduced to bare bones

According to a report from Florian Plettenberg, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich will look to add reinforcements in January (as everybody under the sun knows) with conflicting international duty in the same month in mind. Everyone remembers Bayern Munich’s disaster of a transfer deadline day, as the club failed to bring in any of Fulham’s João Palhinha, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah or Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap. This left the squad with just 21 first team players, the smallest squad in the entire Bundesliga. It has left coach Thomas Tuchel with a difficult challenge and is a problematic situation.

But it gets worse. In January, Bayern will lose Noussair Mazraoui, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr to the African Cup of Nations, while Kim Min-jae will be at the Asian Cup. That would leave the club with just 17 first team players during the run time of these tournaments. Obviously, this is an absolutely untenable situation.

According to the report, Bayern will look to sign “2-3 players” during the transfer window in order to deal with this potentially disastrous situation. Who the targets will be and how quickly the club can secure them will be of utmost importance and it will be a difficult task for new sporting director Christoph Freund. But then, when is anything easy at FC Hollywood?