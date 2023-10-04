Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich’s game vs FC Copenhagen was a difficult one, praises Sven Ulreich’s heroic save

Bayern Munich had to work hard to claw back and snatch all three points against FC Copenhagen in a tight 2-1 win for the Bavarians in the Champions League. Joshua Kimmich said that the game was a tough one to play and that the subs bailed the team out.

It was an extremely difficult game. We needed a lot of patience. It was important that we came from behind. You can see that we have a lot of quality on the bench which has saved us a few times this season. In the end, you don’t just need 11 players, but a few more to get a win like tonight – Prime Video Deutschland as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern wouldn’t have gotten the win had Sven Ulreich did not save an effort from Jordan Larsson in the dying minutes of the game; Kimmich gave credit where it’s due. “It was a gigantic save from Ulle in the last seconds of the match”, the 28-year-old recalled. “Generally speaking, he’s been performing incredibly well for us in Manu’s absence. He exudes a lot of calm, is good with the ball at his feet, but also makes great saves.”