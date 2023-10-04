 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thomas Tuchel once again full of praise for wonderkid Mathys Tel following game-winning goal

FC Copenhagen v Bayern Munchen - UEFA Champions League Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s hard fought 2-1 win over FC Copenhagen saw a late winner from — you guessed it — Mathys Tel. Following the game, head coach Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the French wonderkid.

He said Tel was willing to stay and fight despite Kane’s arrival and has the right attitude towards his current squad role. Stressing on his age, Tuchel added that Tel’s always smiling, and has great finishing in games and in training.

Tel scoring last-minute goals has become a running trend this season and this time away in the Champions League was no different. Remember that equally tight game against Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this season? The outcome of today’s match was almost identical to that game, the only difference being Leroy Sané as the one who equalized then instead of Jamal Musiala. Bayern go 1-0 down, equalize, and then go on to win the game through Tel.

