Thomas Tuchel once again full of praise for wonderkid Mathys Tel following game-winning goal

Bayern Munich’s hard fought 2-1 win over FC Copenhagen saw a late winner from — you guessed it — Mathys Tel. Following the game, head coach Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the French wonderkid.

Tuchel on Mathys Tel: "He didn't want to leave (in the summer) and decided to stay and fight. He's a player who says: 'I'm here and I'll do it'. The boy is training incredibly well and has the absolutely right attitude towards the role he currently has. He's only 18 and is making… pic.twitter.com/Ok7wrkKsFr — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 3, 2023

He said Tel was willing to stay and fight despite Kane’s arrival and has the right attitude towards his current squad role. Stressing on his age, Tuchel added that Tel’s always smiling, and has great finishing in games and in training.

Tel scoring last-minute goals has become a running trend this season and this time away in the Champions League was no different. Remember that equally tight game against Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this season? The outcome of today’s match was almost identical to that game, the only difference being Leroy Sané as the one who equalized then instead of Jamal Musiala. Bayern go 1-0 down, equalize, and then go on to win the game through Tel.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League? Check out our Postgame Show on Spotify or below: