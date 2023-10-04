Bayern Munich player Thomas Müller talks assisting Mathys Tel’s winning goal, new role as substitute

Thomas Müller had a big role in downing pesky Danish champions FC Copenhagen in the Champions League as Bayern Munich edged past 2-1. The 34-year-old spoke about his involvement in avoiding a complete embarrassment and gave credit to the Danes.

“For me personally, being involved in the goal after being subbed on is of course great”, Müller said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “This comeback feels nice, that’s what distinguishes a team. It’s a Champions League game, we’re here at FC Copenhagen, they didn’t lose a single game at home last year, not even against Manchester City. They know what they’re doing and we felt that today”.

Müller’s minutes have been reduced drastically under Thomas Tuchel and has not started any game so far, mostly coming off the bench. In typical Müller fashion, he was diplomatic about it. “I’m happy about any praise, but I don’t know whether I have a new role”, the Bavarian admitted. “I’m a completely normal squad player who fights for my minutes. In the end, the coach sets up and we have to act accordingly.”

Given that he helped hand the Rekordmeister all three points, he is more than deserving of starting games.