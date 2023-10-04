 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich player Thomas Müller talks assisting Mathys Tel’s winning goal, new role as substitute

Don’t write him off just yet!

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Copenhagen v Bayern Munchen - UEFA Champions League Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Thomas Müller had a big role in downing pesky Danish champions FC Copenhagen in the Champions League as Bayern Munich edged past 2-1. The 34-year-old spoke about his involvement in avoiding a complete embarrassment and gave credit to the Danes.

“For me personally, being involved in the goal after being subbed on is of course great”, Müller said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “This comeback feels nice, that’s what distinguishes a team. It’s a Champions League game, we’re here at FC Copenhagen, they didn’t lose a single game at home last year, not even against Manchester City. They know what they’re doing and we felt that today”.

FC Copenhagen v Bayern Munchen - UEFA Champions League Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Müller’s minutes have been reduced drastically under Thomas Tuchel and has not started any game so far, mostly coming off the bench. In typical Müller fashion, he was diplomatic about it. “I’m happy about any praise, but I don’t know whether I have a new role”, the Bavarian admitted. “I’m a completely normal squad player who fights for my minutes. In the end, the coach sets up and we have to act accordingly.”

Given that he helped hand the Rekordmeister all three points, he is more than deserving of starting games.

