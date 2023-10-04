Bayern Munich has won 18 straight games on the bounce, a new Champions League record

Bayern Munich played their second Champions League game against Danish Superliga champs FC Copenhagen and eked out a 2-1 win on the night; Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel sparing Bayern’s blushes. In the process, Bayern have set a new UCL record for most consecutive away games won:

Bayern is the first team in Champions League history to go unbeaten 18 group stage away games in a row. #UCL pic.twitter.com/a9vdf3hHOi — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 3, 2023

The Bavarians have overtaken FC Barcelona’s record of 17 games from November 2006 to October 2012. This is also the first game that Bayern won after conceding first since the 6-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

The first game in this long list began with, coincidentally, a 1-2 away win, to Scottish club Celtic. At the same time, Bayern’s record for most group stage games won and away games record both came after the humiliating 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital. Since then, the Bavarians went on a rampage in the group stage winning almost every single game apart from two Ajax draws in 2018/19 and a late Thomas Müller penalty against Atletico Madrid in 2020/21. Bayern are a massive club if no one has told you yet, and here you were reminded of that.