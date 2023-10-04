 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich has won 18 straight games on the bounce, a new Champions League record

Record setting after an underwhelming performance? We take those

By R.I.P. London Teams
F.C. Copenhagen v FC Bayern M¸nchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern Munich played their second Champions League game against Danish Superliga champs FC Copenhagen and eked out a 2-1 win on the night; Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel sparing Bayern’s blushes. In the process, Bayern have set a new UCL record for most consecutive away games won:

The Bavarians have overtaken FC Barcelona’s record of 17 games from November 2006 to October 2012. This is also the first game that Bayern won after conceding first since the 6-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

The first game in this long list began with, coincidentally, a 1-2 away win, to Scottish club Celtic. At the same time, Bayern’s record for most group stage games won and away games record both came after the humiliating 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital. Since then, the Bavarians went on a rampage in the group stage winning almost every single game apart from two Ajax draws in 2018/19 and a late Thomas Müller penalty against Atletico Madrid in 2020/21. Bayern are a massive club if no one has told you yet, and here you were reminded of that.

