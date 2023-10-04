How to coach Bayern Munich 101: Thomas Müller draws level with Iker Casillas with most Champions League wins

Bayern Munich barely left Parken Stadion in Copnehagen alive as they sandbagged a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel. The former dribbled through a crowd of defenders while the latter’s goal was assisted by none other than the legit Thomas of the team Thomas Müller. After joining the exclusive club of players with over 100 Champions League wins after the win against Manchester United two weeks ago, he now joins Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas on 101 wins, behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 115:

Given that the Champions League will get a new format for the next season (the final will be played in the Allianz Arena), Müller might pip Ronaldo’s tally sooner than expected. That is, if whoever is coach by then chooses to play him. It is still evident that Müller still has a lot to offer, so this premature phasing out makes no sense whatsoever.