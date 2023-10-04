Sven Ulreich pleased with the fight Bayern Munich showed to come from behind to beat FC Copenhagen

Albeit by the scruff of the neck, Bayern Munich have retained their spot at the top of Group A in the Champions League by virtue of a come-from-behind, 2-1 win at FC Copenhagen. Late goals from Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel secured the win for Thomas Tuchel’s side, cancelling out Lukas Lerager’s 55th-minute strike and sparing the Rekordmeister what would have been a fair amount of blushes.

It was far from Bayern’s best performance, but a win is a win in the Champions League and Bayern is in pole position in group A ahead of Galatasaray, Copenhagen, and Manchester United; in that order.

After the match, keeper Sven Ulreich lauded the fight that Bayern showed to stay in the match and find a way to claw their way back into it. Tel has made a bit of a habit of coming on as a second half substitute and scoring important goals for Bayern, but it is especially more satisfying when it occurs on an away European night.

“It was an extremely tough game. We knew what to expect tonight with the atmosphere. But tonight we showed our morale and won the game with a bit of a fight,” Ulreich said to Amazon Prime Video (Germany) after the match (via @iMiaSanMia).

Ulreich himself was called into action in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the second have, producing a fine save to deny Copenhagen’s Jordan Larssen, pushing his headed effort off of the goal line and out for a corner kick. The save had come just moments after Larsson almost got on the end of a cross from Lerager at the far post when Copenhagen was mounting late pressure in their push for an equalizer, making Ulreich’s save all the more impressive.

“It’s always nice to get a shot to save in the last minute when you haven’t been that involved in the game. I’m delighted I managed to turn it around the post and we were able to take three points home with us,” Ulreich said of his late heroics.