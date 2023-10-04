Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s narrow 2-1 escape against FC Copenhagen

Bayern Munich huffed and puffed and managed to scrape past FC Copenhagen in the Champions League by a scoreline of 2-1. Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel bailed out Thomas Tuchel, coming from behind to overcome a shock Lukas Lerager opener. Who stood out today?

Jersey Swap: FC Copenhagen, Konrad Laimer, and Thomas Tuchel

Their entire team played like they wanted to win more than Bayern did. Ran tirelessly for the most part of the game and gave Bayern fits throughout the match. In short, the Danish team gave Bayern a run for their money and very nearly sent the Munich men home empty-handed

On Bayern’s side, Laimer and Tuchel were the culprits for the team’s poor play. The Austrian got ran over by Leipzig last time out and continued his form here; Tuchel doesn’t know how to coach a team. Simple as.

Der Kaiser: Kim Min-jae

The entire defense was solid today but Kim gets the nod here. It’s funny how after Lothar Matthäus criticizes him, he puts in a solid shift. The goal wasn’t his fault; in fact he prevented the preceding chance from going in and that was a better chance than the one that resulted in a goal.

Honorable Mention: Sven Ulreich (for that massive save in the dying minutes of the game).

Der Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

Just for wiggling through the Copenhagen team and scoring that goal, Musiala gets Meister today. In a position where he is less prolific as well, no less.

Der Bomber: Mathys Tel

THE WUNDERKIND IS HERE TO SAVE THE DAY. Calmly finishes Müller’s layoff to plunder the winning goal home in front of a rocking away section.

Müller of the Match: Thomas Müller

It had to be done. The 34-year-old gets subbed on and beats two Copenhagen players for pace before faking out Kamil Grabara and keeping his cool to set up Mathys Tel. If this isn’t a sign that he shouldn’t be benched then Tuchel is clueless.