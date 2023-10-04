Max Eberl ready to assume role at Bayern Munich after parting ways with RB Leipzig, Christoph Freund to stay as sporting director

Max Eberl’s potential path to Bayern Munich is now clear and the door is open. RB Leipzig decided to part ways with him as director of sport after feeling that he wasn’t committed to the club, remaining entirely open to the potential of leaving for Bayern. The Rekordmeister have been interested in brining him to the club’s front office for the majority of the summer transfer window, and that interest has still remained even after brining on Christoph Freund as sporting director.

Per information from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Eberl is ready and willing to assume the role of board member for sport at Bayern and that he could start in that role as early as this December. It is understood between Eberl, Leipzig, and Bayern that he can leave Die Roten Bullen for for less than €5m as the concrete figure is already agreed in writing.

Negotiations between Bayern and Eberl are expected to take place in the coming weeks to bring him on as a board member for sport. With Eberl’s link to Bayern, questions have been asked as to what, exactly, this would mean for Freund, but it is understood internally that he would stay on as sporting director. He is still technically in the beginning phases of his role as sporting director at Bayern, but is very well liked at the club as well as by Eberl; the two would seemingly have a solid working relationship alongside one another.

It is also understood that Freund very much knew all along that Bayern would still be looking to bring in a board member for sport even after hiring him as the replacement sporting director for Hasan Salihamidžić. As of the beginning of July 2020, Salihamidžić had also been added to Bayern’s executive board as “board director” of sport in addition to his already-existent role of sporting director.

It is still not clear what Eberl’s arrival would mean for Marco Neppe, but it has been reported that Neppe has been discussed internally despite playing a key role in getting some of Bayern’s big transfers over the line this past summer. The technical director would like to stay at Bayern, but it might not be in his control.