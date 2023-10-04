 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Uli Hoeneß could be involved in Max Eberl’s potential move to Bayern Munich, per reports

Surprise, surprise.

Borussia Moenchengladbach v OGC Nice - Preseason Friendly Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

With more and more reports about Max Eberl’s potential move to Bayern Munich, a new report from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Nico Linner suggests this idea was floating about over a year ago.

Apparently, there was a meeting with Eberl at Hoeneß’s house in Tegernsee right after Eberl left Borussia Mönchengladbach. Aside from general sporting topics, a move to Bayern was also discussed. However, the shift failed to materialize then, as Bayern had Oliver Kahn & Hasan Salihamidžić.

Eberl eventually moved to RB Leipzig in December of 2022, only to be relived of his duties less than an year late due to a perceived lack of commitment to the club.

As they say, destiny (or in this case, Uli) always finds a way. Eberl’s ‘dream’ move is edging ever closer as he is touted to take the next step in his career and become Bayern’s latest Director of Football. And in the end, it could all be thanks to Uli Hoeneß.

