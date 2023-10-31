Thomas Tuchel gives some insight on Bayern Munich’s personnel dilemma ahead FC Saarbrücken match in DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel acknowledged that there is at least some doubt on whether or not his team will actually take the — soggy — pitch on Wednesday at FC Saarbrücken.

There is a possibility, however, that the squad does not leave for the DFB-Pokal match if a decision gets made early enough.

“The planning has been in place for a long time. We’ll travel on match day. If the game gets cancelled, we may not even take off. There should be another pitch inspection today and tomorrow. We currently assume that we’ll play,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for who might play, Tuchel has options.

“Things are looking pretty good for Leon Goretzka, he could make the squad tomorrow. It’s still too early for Dayot Upamecano and Raphaël Guerreiro. Things are also looking good for Serge Gnabry after his illness. We assume that he can be included in the squad,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Manuel Neuer will play. Mathys (Tel) is always an option. He almost started in Mainz, also against Darmstadt. He has the quality and the personality. But we didn’t want to interrupt the flow of the attacking players. But he’s definitely an option to start tomorrow.”

Otherwise, Tuchel did not reveal any of his other plans.

“Harry Kane is used to playing a lot. That’s how you get match fitness. No decision has been made yet. We only have training in the afternoon. Noussair Mazraoui is ill, Jamal Musiala was also sick yesterday,” Tuchel said. “We also have to see what’s going on with Kingsley Coman, he had a knock in the last game. These are the topics that concern us. Tomorrow is a very important game. If we want to go to Berlin, we have to perform tomorrow.”