Bayern Munich Campus Round-up: Impressive win streaks and disappointing draws

This is the FC Bayern Campus round up, where usually the U-17, U-19 and U-23 action is reported on. FC Bayern also reported the games of other age groups, though, so they will be included. Links to the highlights for the U-23s, U-19s and U-17s will be shown.

After a truly horrific start to the season, collecting just 6 points from the first 7 games, Bayern II rebounded with a ludicrous 19 points from the next 7 games. If that does not sum up the inconsistency of this team, what will? This game was far closer than the scoreline would suggest, with Bayern II catching a good early start and grabbing the lead via a 13th minute goal from David Jonathans.

The good start petered out, though, and both teams struggled for control after that point in time. Bayern II did manage to start stronger into the second half and eventually got the crucial second goal from range via new signing Davide Dell’Erba.

SV Wacker did force an own goal from Luca Denk in the 83rd minute and cut down the deficit to just one goal again, making the game interesting...for about ten seconds, then Lovro Zvonarek immediately restored the two goal lead. Jonathans forced home another for a comfortable scoreline.

The team really needs to work on defending, though. It has conceded 28 goals in 14 matches. An average of 2 a game! Which is ridiculous.

Another game, the same old story for the U-19s. After a bright and positive start, even going 2-0 up in this game, they caved in the second half and walked away with a disappointing draw. Various talented players impressed, from the likes of Javier Fernandez to Adam Aznou, but it simply was not enough. Bayern even released a recording of the full live stream of the game, for whoever is interested.

Bayern’s U-17 side is flying high with 25 points after 10 games, though it is only enough for 4th place as of now. This game was a fairly straightforward for the strong Bayern youth side.

Bayern U-16 2-2 Viktoria Aschaffenburg

Bayern’s U-16 side dropped their first points of the season in a heavyweight clash. Despite Bayern taking the lead, the opponents struck back quickly twice, with Bayern just about finding the equalizer before half time. The half time score ended up being the full time score as well.

Bayern U-14 3-2 SpVgg Greuther Fürth U-14

No further details were reported.