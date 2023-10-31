Bayern Munich wanted Josip Stanišić back, but Bayer Leverkusen said “no dice”

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich put in a request to bring back Josip Stanišić early from his loan to Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Die Werkself is not so keen on the idea and has let Bayern Munich know that the move is not given to happen given the club’s upcoming losses of defenders Odilon Kossounou and Edmond Tapsoba:

News Josip #Stanisic: FC Bayern would like to terminate the loan in the winter and bring him back early. However, it’s nearly impossible and Bayern is informed about it. ➡️ Leverkusen is pleased with his performances and needs him to replace Kossounou & Tapsoba because both of them will be at the African Cup of Nations.

The loan for Stanišić has been a mixed bag, so far. When given the opportunity, the Croatian has excelled on the pitch, but those chances have not been as frequent as he would like. However, Bayer Leverkusen likely has always had a slow ramp for Stanišić in mind given its upcoming personnel losses.

Stanišić will eventually get his opportunity to prove his mettle and showcase his talents. For Bayern Munich, Stanišić would have come in extremely handy as a defensive midfielder, center-back, and outside-back during this Hinrunde, but that is all water under the bridge at this point.