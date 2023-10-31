ICYMI: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich gets two-game ban from Bundesliga

According to a release from FCBayern.com, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been hit with a two-game suspension for earning a red card during his team’s 8-0 win over SV Darmstadt 98 last weekend.

Kimmich will miss the fixtures against both Borussia Dortmund and Heidenheim, but is still eligible to play against 1. FC Saarbrücken, the 15th place team in 3. Liga, in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday:

The German FA have announced that Joshua Kimmich will be suspended for two Bundesliga games following his red card against Darmstadt. It means the 28-year-old will miss the league fixtures away at Borussia Dortmund (4 November) and at home to Heidenheim (11 November).

Kimmich’s red card was sloppy, but deserved. The blow that the club is expected to feel in his absence could be somewhat lessened by the expected returns of Leon Goretzka and Raphaël Guerreiro, who are both in process of shaking off injuries that kept them out last weekend.