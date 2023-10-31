Uli Hoeneß does not rule out Bayern Munich doing winter transfer business

While the rest of Bayern Munich’s front office might not exactly see eye to eye with Thomas Tuchel, the manager has remained adamant that he wants to sign a defensive midfielder and a defender during the winter transfer window. He missed out on getting players in both of those departments a la Trevoh Chalobah and at the end of the summer window and is ready to push for the appropriate reinforcements in January.

Varying injuries at different times to Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae had even stretched Tuchel to the point of having Bayern possibly re-sign free agent Jerome Boateng, who had trained with the club for several weeks. That brought with it its own degree of controversy with all of the off-pitch legal issues the center-back has gone through, but it also highlighted Bayern’s necessity for more defensive depth.

Former club president and current supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß has challenged Tuchel’s belief that the squad needs to sign a defensive midfielder in the winter, as he feels the squad already possesses the right players with the right skill sets to occupy the #6 role. Even still, Hoeneß could not rule out the possibility of Bayern potentially doing some business in the January window if their are positions that need to be filled with the right opportunities available.

“If there are good arguments for it, we are not against it in principle. Especially if we are still in three competitions, we have to analyze what is needed. Our coach will get everything he needs,” Bayern’s former president explained to Sky Sport Germany (via @iMiaSanMia) recently.

At Bayern, it is par for the course for injuries to plague the squad at increasingly inconvenient times, especially when the club is pushing across three fronts. So, with that said, Tuchel will more than likely see room for improvement in terms of depth the more key injuries pop up as the season progress, and have the right balance in depth can be the difference between going the distance in all three competitions, or falling short in all of them.