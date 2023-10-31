France Football editor-in-chief admires Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller

Bayern Munich have been rather unfortunate not to have Ballon d’Or winners in the modern era, especially in a period where Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) dominated the award. Near misses included Franck Ribéry in 2013 and Robert Lewandowski in 2020 — when France Football controversially decided not to award it at all.

Their editor-in-chief said some nice things recently about Bayern’s players, though:

(Quote is from Tz’s Philipp Kessler via @iMiaSanMia)

Vincent Garcia, editor-in-chief of France Football, on German players/Ballon d’Or and Musiala/Kopa Trophy: Germany shone with collective play in 2014, but it’s been tougher in recent years. Personally, I admire Thomas Müller, but he’s the epitome of a team player. I also really like Leroy Sané. Manuel Neuer is a superstar, but we know it’s challenging for goalkeepers at the Ballon d’Or.

The Ballon d’Or is sometimes seen as an unserious award, a view that former winner Johan Cruyff took after Ronaldo won in 2014 ahead of players the Dutchman thinks are more deserving, like Toni Kroos and Manuel Neuer.

Odds on Müller moving to Barcelona to pip Lewy to the award?