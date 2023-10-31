Joshua Kimmich reveals Harry Kane’s wonder goal vs. Darmstadt was tactically planned

Harry Kane was the hat-trick hero in Bayern Munich’s 8-0 routing of Darmstadt over the weekend, in what was well and truly a match that had it all — except a Darmstadt goal.

Three red cards paved way for what would be the floodgates opening for Bayern in the second half, as Bayern scored all eight of their goals in the second 45 minutes of proceedings. Joshua Kimmich, Klaus Gjasula, and Matej Maglica were all given their marching orders before the halftime whistle for foul where they were all deemed to have have prevented genuine goal-scoring chances.

It was Kane that finally broke the deadlock for Bayern with a diving header in the 51st minute, getting on the end of a dangerous cross from Noussair Mazraoui, and from that point on, it was all Bayern.

There were plenty of goals to pick from the bunch, but Kane’s strike from inside Bayern’s half of the center circle that caught out Darmstadt keeper Marcel Schuhen took center stage on the highlight reel. It is certainly up there from rivaling David Beckham’s famous goal for Manchester United against Wimbledon in the 1996/97 Premier League season. Kane’s strike was, without a doubt, from a greater distance.

After the win, Kimmich had revealed that looking for Schuhen off of his line was actually a point of emphasis that Bayern had spoken about in their preparation for the match. They were well aware through match research that the keeper likes to press up high off of his line when Darmstadt are in attacking phases. “We talked before about the fact that the goalkeeper plays very offensively when Darmstadt have the ball. We had that on our radar and he (Kane) did a great job. It was an outstanding goal,” Bayern’s red card recipient explained to Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

For a while in the first half, especially before Darmstadt had lost two players due to red cards, it looked like it was going to have to take a strike that special to beat Schuhen, breaking through deep Darmstadt defensive blocks. Thankfully, though, the wonder strike was more of the icing on the cake for the England skipper, individually, crowning what was a dominant second half display from the Rekordmeister.