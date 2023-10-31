Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool looking at nine-figure fee for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala; Bayern stars lauded for Bundesliga efforts; Real Madrid chasing PSG’s Kylian Mbappé and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland; Toni Kroos to England?; and MORE!

As crazy as it seems for most Bayern Munich fans to think about a potential transfer for Jamal Musiala, there is a whole other side of these weird rumors, who think a deal for next summer is realistic.

Yup, over in England, they are already lobbing around potential transfer fees that would need to be paid to the Bavarians for their prized youngster:

Liverpool could reportedly have to pay as much as €100m (£87m) in 2024 if they want to sign Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the German giants are under no pressure to sell the 20-year-old superstar, though interest has mounted for Musiala in recent days. As per the report, Liverpool are in the race to sign Musiala, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also in contention for the youngster’s signature. Lauded by Michael Owen as an ‘exceptional’ talent, Musiala is on his way to becoming one of the best players in world football, and Liverpool will need to splash the cash if they’re to sign the youngster. Jacobs said: “Bayern have no obligation or urgency to sell. They don’t have to worry about it. Next year, what I think they’ll do instead is try to focus on seeing how they can extend that deal. But if somebody is to succeed in 2024, I think they’re going to have to put down well in excess of €85m or €90m, maybe even more than €100m, so £87m plus.”

It still feels like this is all a year ahead of schedule. Whether that is because the media is connecting the dots on some recent reports or Musiala’s camp is leaking information, remains to be seen.

Either way, until Musiala takes a firm stand that he is not going anywhere next summer, these stories will persist.

Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sané, Harry Kane, Kim Min-jae, and Jamal Musiala all were recognized for how they performed against SC Darmstadt 98 last weekend:

Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/IyaXRAXTxO — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Kane, Sané, Musiala, and Mazraoui all got the nod from kicker:

Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Noussair Mazraoui in @kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/k1dDR1B1rF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 29, 2023

It has been an active week for Bayern Munich...and BFW.

Aside of a big win in the Champions League for Bayern Munich over Galatasaray, we saw BFW crash (at the worst possible time), a slew of transfer rumors, and some iffy coaching decisions that all lead into a Bundesliga match vs. SV Darmstadt.

Clearly, this was a crazy week and we have plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it. Here is what is on tap for this episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s win over Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s handling of Thomas Müller is foretelling the future for the veteran.

The latest transfer news on Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.

BFW’s big crash.

Why losing sucks (duh!).

Real Madrid has a lot of transfer plans. We have seen Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry all linked to Los Blancos at various points, but it seems the Spanish power is eyeing up both Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to power the club:

Real Madrid are planning to sign both Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in the coming years by landing the former on a free transfer when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires and triggering the release clause in the latter’s deal with Manchester City.

Our friends over at WAGNH captured a report from Bild, which states that Borussia Dortmund could make a move for reported Bayern Munich transfer target and Chelsea FC defender Trevoh Chalobah:

Borussia Dortmund could be looking for some defensive reinforcements in January to help bolster their annual title challenge to inevitable winners Bayern Munich, and according to Bild, one of the players they are eyeing at the moment is Chelsea’s own Trevoh Chalobah. Bild claim that after opting against signing a center back in the summer and thus taking a ‘risk’, BVB have now ‘set sights’ on the Chelsea ‘star’ ... who has yet to star for us this season thanks largely to injuries (which have conveniently helped keep Chalobah’s situation out of sight as well).

This may be the craziest Bundesliga game in years. Bayern Munich went down to ten men early in the first half thanks to a Joshua Kimmich red card, but instead of capitalizing on that opportunity, Darmstadt surrender the advantage by getting two red cards themselves.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Why doesn’t Tuchel rotate the lineup more?

Harry Kane is in the same situation as Erling Haaland at Man City last year.

Why Thomas Müller is the man that Bayern Munich needs.

Thomas Tuchel needs to improve performances — this is still far from good enough.

The inefficiency of Tuchelball right now.

Is Joshua Kimmich a liability? What happens in midfield versus Dortmund?

Leroy Sané deserves to be considered the best player in the world right now — but is he being overplayed?

Manuel Neuer makes a triumphant return to the starting XI.

With his playing time not as substantial as it once was (though it is not all that bad) and an uncertain future with Real Madrid, Toni Kroos is reportedly considering an exit:

TONI KROOS is sounding out the possibility of finishing his career in England — if he fails to nail down a new deal at Real Madrid. The German midfielder is out of contract next summer and has always fancied a crack at the Premier League. If there are no talks with the LaLiga giants by Christmas, he could be available as early as the January window. Kroos, 33, wants to continue playing in the Champions League, and his representatives will sound out Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and both Manchester clubs. He previously worked with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich, and champions City lost an experienced head when Ilkay Gundogan left last summer. Spurs is a likelier destination, with sources claiming Real would only seek a nominal fee for a player who has been at the Bernabeu since 2014.

Related Toni Kroos slams German national team performances

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne could be considering a move to Saudi Arabia:

Kevin De Bruyne is set to be offered a bumper deal to swap Man City for Saudi Arabia in 2024.

Related Bayern Munich scouting department under fire after disappointing results in the market

Bayern Munich picked up a pair of wins, one against Galatasaray in the Champions League and a particularly eventful one against Darmstadt in the Bundesliga this week.

The week saw the attack click together again, with some top-notch link-up between the players, as well as some solid defensive and goalkeeping performances. However, it leaves Bayern in a lurch as Joshua Kimmich has now picked up a three-game suspension, which takes him out of contention for the upcoming game against Borussia Dortmund. Included in this episode:-